Sofia Vergara Celebrates 50th Birthday in Style

Celebrating her 50th birthday surrounded by family and friends, Sofia Vergara took to social media to share moments from the stylish poolside party.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 10, 2022 8:21 PMTags
BirthdaysSofia Vergara
Watch: Sofia Vergara Feels "Amazing" Accepting Last "Modern Family" Award

A half a century never looked so good.

Sofia Vergara turned 50 on July 10 and kicked off the milestone moment the day before, posting a series of celebratory photos to Instagram.

Wearing a strapless red-and-white patterned sundress with a sweetheart neckline, glamorous oversized shades and collection of bangles, the actress was joined by friends and family for a fun poolside party.

In a couple of the stylish snaps shared to social media, the Modern Family star showed off a custom champagne bottle featuring the message, "50 & still fabulous." In another, she posed with what appears to be a delicious coconut cake topped with festive numeral candles.

Among the guests featured in Sofia's posts were her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30 and her look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara, 29. Her pup Bubbles was also on hand and was treated to her own doggy cake as she celebrated her own 9th birthday.

photos
Celebrity Birthday Bashes

While Sofia's husband Joe Manganiello was noticeably absent from the get-together, he did give a sweet shoutout to the birthday girl on Instagram.

Instagram

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!," he wrote on July 10, along with a collection of cute couple pics. "I love you so much."

Keep scrolling to revisit some of Sofia's best looks throughout the years in honor of her 50th birthday.

Trending Stories

1

Florence Pugh Fires Back at Criticism of Her Sheer Valentino Dress

2

Rob Kardashian and Dream Join Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday Trip

3

Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Jamie Bell

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Champagne Dreams

In Mark Zunino

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Disco Diva

In Michael Kors

Shutterstock
Modern Maroon

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mermaid Magic

In Mark Zunino

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ace in Lace

In Dolce & Gabbana

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Glittery Goddess

In Mark Zunino

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jumping for Joy

In Safiyaa

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Star (Wars) Style

In Victoria Beckham

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Turner
Popping Pinks

In Vera Wang

David Livingston/Getty Images
Black & Blue

In Victoria Beckham

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Bridal Vibes

In Marchesa

AdMedia / Splash News
Sass & Stride

In Cushnie et Ochs

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pop of Peplum

In Beyond

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage
Cobalt Craze

In Noam Hanoch

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Stained Glass

In Rubin Singer

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Caliente

In Donna Karan Atelier

Jason Meritt/Getty Images
Va Voom

In Roberto Cavalli

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Good as White & Gold

In Romona Keveza

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Killer Curves

In Vera Wang

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Mesh Together

In Torn by Tony Robo

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival
White Haute

In Zuhair Murad

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Champagne Spritz

In Roberto Cavalli

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Heavy Metal

In Donna Karan Atelier

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Belle of the Ball Gown

In Zac Posen

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Bridal Vibes

In Donna Karan Atelier

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tall Drink of Water

In Herve L. Leroux

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Hour Glass

In Vera Wang

Jason Merritt/WireImage
Mesmerizing

In Zuhair Murad

John Shearer/WireImage
Oscar Worthy

In Roberto Cavalli

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Silver Siren
photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Florence Pugh Fires Back at Criticism of Her Sheer Valentino Dress

2

Rob Kardashian and Dream Join Khloe Kardashian on Her Birthday Trip

3

Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Jamie Bell

4

Priyanka Chopra's New Photo of Baby Malti Proves She's a Fashionista

5

Kylie Jenner Showcases Vibrant Style on Date With Travis Scott

Latest News

Sofia Vergara Celebrates 50th Birthday in Style

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Engaged to Grayston Leonard

Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Jamie Bell

Florence Pugh Fires Back at Criticism of Her Sheer Valentino Dress

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier

Khloe Kardashian Twins With Kim Kardashian in Matching Bikinis

Update!

Prince George Makes His Wimbledon Debut With Parents Kate & William