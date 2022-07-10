Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Jamie Bell

Kate Mara confirmed she is expecting another child with husband Jamie Bell and announced her pregnancy news in the sweetest way.

Fantastic baby news!

On July 10, Kate Mara confirmed she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband Jamie Bell. The actress posted on Instagram a photo of the Fantastic Four co-stars walking together outside the BFI Chair's Dinner in London on June 28, which shows her wearing a loose-fitting blush mini dress with crystal embellishments.

The House of Cards alum captioned her post, "There are three of us in this pic" and included an emoji of hands forming a heart, a gesture expectant parents often make in pregnancy announcements.

Many fans and celebs expressed their well-wishes in the comments section. "Awwww congratulations loves!!!!" wrote actress Jenna Dewan, a mother of two who starred with Kate in the 2011 movie 10 Years.

Michael B. Jordan, who appeared with Kate and Jamie in Fantastic Four in 2015, commented with three star emojis. Octavia Spencer, who starred with the pregnant actress in the 2010 movie Peep World, also offered her congratulations.

Kate, 39, and Jamie, 36, are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, whose name has not been made public. The Billy Elliot actor also shares son Jack, 8, with ex Evan Rachel Wood.

Kate's road to motherhood wasn't easy. In June 2013, a month after giving birth to her and Jamie's daughter, the actress said on prenatal-focused chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast that shortly before conceiving her little girl, she had had a first pregnancy that ended with a blighted ovum, a type of early miscarriage.

Kate also experienced complications while pregnant with her daughter. In her third trimester, she developed cholestasis, a liver condition. She was induced and underwent an emergency C-section after three days of labor, emmy magazine reported in 2020.

Then, when her little girl was only 2 months old, the actress began production on the Hulu mini-series A Teacher. "I find it quite easy to switch it on and off," Kate told the outlet. "Thank God, because as a new mom, when you have a baby on your boob, screaming in the trailer, and then you've got to go pretend to be sexy, it's kind of a complete nightmare. But it was also not, you know what I mean? Because I have this little angel baby."

