Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Jamie Bell

Fantastic baby news!

On July 10, Kate Mara confirmed she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband Jamie Bell. The actress posted on Instagram a photo of the Fantastic Four co-stars walking together outside the BFI Chair's Dinner in London on June 28, which shows her wearing a loose-fitting blush mini dress with crystal embellishments.

The House of Cards alum captioned her post, "There are three of us in this pic" and included an emoji of hands forming a heart, a gesture expectant parents often make in pregnancy announcements.

Many fans and celebs expressed their well-wishes in the comments section. "Awwww congratulations loves!!!!" wrote actress Jenna Dewan, a mother of two who starred with Kate in the 2011 movie 10 Years.

Michael B. Jordan, who appeared with Kate and Jamie in Fantastic Four in 2015, commented with three star emojis. Octavia Spencer, who starred with the pregnant actress in the 2010 movie Peep World, also offered her congratulations.