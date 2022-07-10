Florence Pugh Fires Back at Criticism of Her Sheer Valentino Dress That Showed Her Nipples

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

Florence Pugh isn't apologizing for freeing the nipple during fashion week.

After the Oscar-nominated actress drew criticism for wearing a sheer gown to the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome earlier this week, she took to Instagram to defend her bold style choice.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it," she began her lengthy message on July 10, along with photos of the controversial look. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing."

Florence, 24, admitted she was excited to wear the hot pink tulle dress—which was created in the signature shade of the label's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli—and "not a wink" of her was nervous in doing so.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," she continued. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."