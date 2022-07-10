Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier

Watch : Celebs Who Are Aries: Lady Gaga, Eddie Murphy & More!

Now this is a perfect match!

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier are officially married. The artist, 32, and her actor fiancé, 36, exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family in an enchanting, outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills on July 9, per People.

Bria was walked down the aisle by her comedian father, 61, under a canopy of white blossoms and roses, per the outlet. Her mother, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, 54, was also in attendance on the special day.

During the ceremony, Bria wore a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder lace Netta BenShabu bridal gown, per People. She completed her look with a floral choker. Michael sported a black Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore, with a pink rose boutonniere.

The couple's floral theme carried over into their reception too, with chandeliers and garlands of flowers and fairy lights decorating the entire outdoor entertainment space.