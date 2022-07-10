Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier

Now this is a perfect match!
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier are officially married. The artist, 32, and her actor fiancé, 36, exchanged vows in front of 250 of their closest friends and family in an enchanting, outdoor ceremony in Beverly Hills on July 9, per People.
Bria was walked down the aisle by her comedian father, 61, under a canopy of white blossoms and roses, per the outlet. Her mother, Nicole Mitchell Murphy, 54, was also in attendance on the special day.
During the ceremony, Bria wore a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder lace Netta BenShabu bridal gown, per People. She completed her look with a floral choker. Michael sported a black Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore, with a pink rose boutonniere.
The couple's floral theme carried over into their reception too, with chandeliers and garlands of flowers and fairy lights decorating the entire outdoor entertainment space.
The trees were also lit up with lights, while candles and bouquets of pink and white roses graced the tables.
At the reception, Eddie took the stage to share some love for his eldest daughter.
"I'm just very, very proud. Very, very happy," he said in a video from the event captured by photographer Blair Caldwell. "It's very, very nice to see all of you and I wish Bria and Michael nothing but love and happiness."
The event also featured a performance by New Edition star Johnny Gill, who performed hits including his 1990 single "My, My, My" and a cover of Marvin Gaye's 1976 hit "I Want You."
In December, Bria shared a collection of the couple's engagement photos on her Instagram, calling her then-fiancé "My heart, my best friend, my forever." She continued, "I love you, always."
In his own post, Michael added, "Forever my love."
Bria is one of Eddie's 10 children. The actor is also a dad to Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.