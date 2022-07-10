Cardi B Denies "Fight" With Fan at Wireless Festival

Cardi B is setting the record straight.
The "I Like It" rapper, 29, shut down rumors on social media that she allegedly got into an altercation with a fan during her headlining performance at the Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park on July 8.
She tweeted, "It wasn't NO FIGHT !"
In video footage from the event shared online, Cardi can be seen being held up by a security guard and leaning into the crowd as she performs her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow." Then, someone in the crowd appears to grab Cardi's microphone, which causes her to reel back and pry it from their hands.
After finishing the song, Cardi seemingly looks into the audience before bringing the microphone back down into the crowd. However, it is unclear if she is attempting to hit anyone or trying to break free from the large mass of concertgoers who can be seen reaching out for her.
The artist also seemingly referenced the moment in another tweet, adding, "Don't believe everything you see."
Alongside her tweet, Cardi also included a video of Miley Cyrus at a different concert, telling her crowd, "These motherf—kers, I swear, they tried to kill your favorite b-tch! They tried to f—king kill me! I'm not going down without a motherf—king fight!"
Also at the Wireless Festival in London, Cardi was joined onstage by her husband Offset and performed her 2020 smash hit "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.
The following day, Cardi performed at the festival in Birmingham, U.K., where the crowed sang "Happy Birthday" to her and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Their little girl turned 4 on July 10.
"I will be posting on twitter later or maybe here BIRMINGHAM WIRELESS MADNESS …..But this post is for my baby girl," Cardi, who also shares 10-month-old son Wave Set Cephus with Offset, captioned another post. "BIG 4 tomorrow."