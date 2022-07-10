Cardi B Denies “Fight” With Fan at Wireless Festival

Watch : Cardi B & Offset Announce SON'S NAME & Share 1ST PHOTOS!

Cardi B is setting the record straight.

The "I Like It" rapper, 29, shut down rumors on social media that she allegedly got into an altercation with a fan during her headlining performance at the Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park on July 8.

She tweeted, "It wasn't NO FIGHT !"

In video footage from the event shared online, Cardi can be seen being held up by a security guard and leaning into the crowd as she performs her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow." Then, someone in the crowd appears to grab Cardi's microphone, which causes her to reel back and pry it from their hands.

After finishing the song, Cardi seemingly looks into the audience before bringing the microphone back down into the crowd. However, it is unclear if she is attempting to hit anyone or trying to break free from the large mass of concertgoers who can be seen reaching out for her.