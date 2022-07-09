Naya Rivera Honored by Heather Morris and Other Glee Stars 2 Years After Her Death

Watch : Naya Rivera Honored by Ryan Dorsey on Mother's Day 2022

Gone but not forgotten.

Two years after the tragic death of Naya Rivera, the late actress' former Glee co-stars flooded Instagram with heart-warming tributes.

Heather Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany Pierce—the love interest of Naya's character Santana Lopez—on the beloved Fox series, posted two sweet throwback photos of the duo.

"Everyday my angel," she wrote on July 8. "I miss you every damn day."

In one pic, Heather and Naya pose for a selfie while making goofy faces. In another image, Naya rocks a top hat while Heater sports red sunglasses and a brunette wig.

Jenna Ushkowitz honored her late former co-star by posting a black-and-white photo of the actress dancing, while Kevin McHale shared a pic of Naya smiling ear-to-ear on a boat with the caption, "The best there ever was forever & ever."

On July 8, 2020, Naya disappeared while on a daytime boating trip on Lake Piru near Los Angeles with her son Josey. After the actress failed to return a rented pontoon boat, authorities found the then 4-year-old on board alone, wearing a life jacket.