Rob Kardashian and Dream Joins Khloe Kardashian on Her Tropical Birthday Trip

Welcome to Kamp KoKo, kids—and Rob Kardashian!
Khloe Kardashian's recent birthday festivities included a family trip to an undisclosed tropical location. Among her guests: Her brother, who typically stays out of the spotlight, and his daughter Dream Kardashian, 5.
Both Khloe and Rob shared images from the trip on Instagram on July 9, almost two weeks after the Good American founder turned 38.
"Paradise with Dream #KampKoko," Rob, 35, wrote on his Instagram, alongside pics of himself and his daughter at a luxury villa and a beach, as well as a shot of himself relaxing aboard Kylie Jenner's private jet, dubbed Kylie Air. He did not share photos of his face.
Khloe posted photos of herself enjoying a drink while playing in the crystal-clear ocean with daughter True Thompson, 4. "Do Not Disturb…" she wrote. "We are having fun."
Earlier, Khloe shared a video showing the two boarding the pink balloon-adorned stairway of Kylie Air and playing with Dream and other guests on the plane. Rob is spotted briefly in the footage, filmed from the back.
Waiting inside the cabin for the birthday girl were a few helium-filled balloons, a vase containing pink flowers and small cake resting on a plate with pastel pink, purple and purple macarons.
Khloe had also celebrated her birthday with family back home in Los Angeles in late June. She shared several pics from her dinner party, which also featured a cameo from Rob.
"Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them."
See photos from Khloe's birthday trip: