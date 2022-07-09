Rob Kardashian and Dream Joins Khloe Kardashian on Her Tropical Birthday Trip

Khloe Kardashian vacationed with family, including daughter True Thompson and brother Rob Kardashian, while celebrating her 38th birthday. See photos from their "Kamp KoKo" trip.

Welcome to Kamp KoKo, kids—and Rob Kardashian!

Khloe Kardashian's recent birthday festivities included a family trip to an undisclosed tropical location. Among her guests: Her brother, who typically stays out of the spotlight, and his daughter Dream Kardashian, 5.

Both Khloe and Rob shared images from the trip on Instagram on July 9, almost two weeks after the Good American founder turned 38.

"Paradise with Dream #KampKoko," Rob, 35, wrote on his Instagram, alongside pics of himself and his daughter at a luxury villa and a beach, as well as a shot of himself relaxing aboard Kylie Jenner's private jet, dubbed Kylie Air. He did not share photos of his face.

Khloe posted photos of herself enjoying a drink while playing in the crystal-clear ocean with daughter True Thompson, 4. "Do Not Disturb…" she wrote. "We are having fun."

Earlier, Khloe shared a video showing the two boarding the pink balloon-adorned stairway of Kylie Air and playing with Dream and other guests on the plane. Rob is spotted briefly in the footage, filmed from the back.

photos
Inside Khloe Kardashian's 38th Birthday Celebration

Waiting inside the cabin for the birthday girl were a few helium-filled balloons, a vase containing pink flowers and small cake resting on a plate with pastel pink, purple and purple macarons.

Khloe had also celebrated her birthday with family back home in Los Angeles in late June. She shared several pics from her dinner party, which also featured a cameo from Rob.

"Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram at the time. "I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them."

See photos from Khloe's birthday trip:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Ready for Takeoff

In summer 2022, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday on a tropical vacation with her family. She shared image of daughter True Thompson, and brother Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream Kardashian. The group flew on Kylie Jenner's private jet, a.k.a. Kylie Air.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Birthday Treats
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
All Aboard
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Yum!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Everybody Ready?
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Jumping for Joy

The kids celebrate with Rob Kardashian.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Flying in Style
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Playtime on the Plane
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Birthday Drink
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Kylie Air

Thank you for flying!

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Rob Relaxes on the Plane
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
The View
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
A Drink for Dream
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
The Beach
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Time for a Cocktail
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Taste the Rainbow
Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Paradise

Rob Kardashian shared this pic of the family's accomodations.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Dreamy

Rob Kardashian's daughter poses for a pic.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Time to Relax
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Smile!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mommy & Me
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Girl Time
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Chilling Out
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mother & Daughter
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Happy Hour

