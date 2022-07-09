Kate Middleton Serves Up Sunny Style at Wimbledon

Watch : Kate Middleton SPARKLES in Real-Life Cinderella Moment

Kate Middleton's latest look for summer earns a high score.

While taking in the women's Wimbledon final on July 9 in London, the Duchess of Cambridge matched the sunny skies wearing a custom yellow dress by Roksanda.

The cheery frock featured an architectural twisted bodice, short sleeves and flowy midi-length skirt, which she accessorized with white pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi and Kiki McDonough lemon quartz earrings. Kate also wore a small purple-and-green bow pinned above her heart, which represented her patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

This isn't the first time the 40-year-old royal has worn the vibrant number. She first donned the designer dress in Jamaica back in March during her tour of the Caribbean.

Earlier this week, Kate, along with her husband Prince William, attended the men's Wimbledon quarter final match in another fashion rewind. For the July 5 match, the mom-of-three arrived to the courts in blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, which she first wore to an event during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee just last month.