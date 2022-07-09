J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale: Get $120 Sandals for $17 & Jaw-Dropping Under $20 Deals on Jeans and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you want to score a really good deal on anything from jeans and dresses to bags and jewelry, J.Crew is the place to shop. While their regular priced items can be a little pricey, their sale section is amazing. In fact, it made the number one spot on our list for the online stores with the best sale sections. Right now they're having an incredible limited-time only sale that proves exactly why their sale section can't be beat. Let's just say, you can get $100+ items on sale for under $20.
J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale is happening now and you can take an extra 60% off hundreds of select sale styles. Everything in their clearance section is on sale, and anything that's not an extra 60% is an extra 50% off. All you have to do is enter the code BIGSALE at checkout to receive your jaw-dropping discount.
What's completely insane about this sale is that numerous items are already on clearance for around 70% off. So with that extra 60% off, you can score deals like a $120 pair of chic summer slides for $17, a $140 pair of classic medium wash jeans for $18, or $35 '90s-inspired tees for $4. It's a sale with seriously good discounts, you don't want to miss out!
We've rounded up some of the biggest jaw-dropping under $20 deals from J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Pacific Scrunchie-Strap Slides
These playful and chic scrunchie-strap leather sandals feature an "extra-cushy" molded footbed for ultimate comfort. There are five colors to choose from including this stunning coral, black and blue. Best part is, it's on sale for just $17. Considering it's originally $118, you're scoring an incredible deal.
J.Crew High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Vesey Street Wash
These high-rise straight jeans have the perfect medium wash. It's super versatile, you can throw on any top and it would just work. Plus, it's on sale today for $18. It's listed at $138, so this is one jaw-dropper of a deal you don't want to miss. Current sizes range from 23 to 32.
Apotheke x J.Crew Salt Air in Montauk Candle
We love it when two iconic brands come together for a collab, and we love it even more when you can get it at a great deal. Today, you can snag the Apotheke x J.Crew Salt Air in Montauk Candle for just $8. It's one item that's selling fast, so be sure to add to bag ASAP.
J.Crew Eco Dreamiest Henley
This dreamy henley is part of J.Crew's "softest, drapiest, sustainable-est sleep collection yet." According to reviewers, this henley definitely lives up to that. One wrote, "The fabric is truly dreamy. These are great tops and so comfortable." There are two colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $15.
J.Crew Magic Rinse Jogger Pant
Complete your lazy day look with these perfect for lounging Magic Rinse jogger pants. They're made through a special four-step process that makes the joggers lightweight and super soft. There are several colors to choose from and they're on sale for $16.
J.Crew '90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton T-Shirt
Snagging $4 t-shirts anywhere is not exactly something that's super common these days. So we highly recommend stocking up on these ‘90s-inspired cotton tees from J.Crew. They're originally $35, but you can get one for as low as $4 today.
J.Crew Sporty Lace-Up Sandals
These sporty lace-up sandals are super chic and versatile, you can wear thee dressed up or down. Even better, one recent reviewer said they're also super comfortable, durable and lightweight. They're on sale for $16, so we wouldn't hesitate to snap this up while you still can.
J.Crew 9-inch Mid-Rise Vintage Slim-Straight Jeans in Tilda Wash
These mid-rise throwback-inspired jeans are fitted through the hip and thigh, and feature a straight leg. They're about $130 originally, but you can get them on sale today for $14. Amazing! Sizes range from 24 to 37.
J.Crew Made-in-Italy Acetate Dimensional Hoop Earrings
These unique chunky earrings were handcrafted in Italy and make great accents to any outfit. They're originally around $50, but you can get them today for $5.
J.Crew Squareneck Smocked Featherweight Satin Crop Top
This smocked top is absolutely adorable, and one J.Crew shopper even called it the "perfect top." They wrote, "This top is so flattering if you have a curvy figure. I would recommend staying with your true size. The bodice has a good amount of stretch and fit perfectly snug on me without feeling restrictive." There are four colors, all of which are on sale. You can get one today for just $10.
J.Crew FormKnit High-Neck Cutaway Tank
You can never have too many tank tops, especially during this time of year. During J.Crew's big End-of-Season sale, you can snag this FormKnit tank for just $6. It features their softest stretch fabric that forms to your body and offers a comfy, flattering fit. It's also double-layered so you won't have to worry about anything showing through. There are five colors to choose from and size range from XX-Small to 3X.
J.Crew Ribbed Squareneck One-Piece
If you'll be hitting the pool or beach in the upcoming months, be sure to take a look at J.Crew's ribbed squareneck swimsuit. It's originally $118, but you can get one today for as low as $14. There are multiple colors to choose from.
J.Crew High-Rise '90s Classic Straight Jean in Waterside Wash
These classic ‘90s-inspired jeans are giving us total summer vibes, especially with that light wash. They're originally $138, but you can add them to your closet today for $16. So good!
