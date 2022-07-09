Florence Pugh Turns Heads in Sheer Gown During Hot Pink Fashion Week Appearance

At the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022, Florence Pugh dared to bare in a totally sheer tulle gown. See her shocking look below.

Sheer perfection.

Florence Pugh was one of the many famous faces who attended the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome on July 8.

Thinking pink for the stylish event, the 26-year-old sent pulses racing as she arrived in a sheer tulle, neon halter gown from the Italian design house, teamed with matching sky-high platforms. For glam, Florence wore her blonde hair slicked back in a pixie cut style with a side parting and opted for rose gold eyeshadow and a rose pink lip.

Sitting front row alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour during the runway show, the Oscar-nominated actress was joined by fellow fashionistas like Anne HathawayAriana DeBose, and Emily in ParisAshley Park, who all wore ensembles in the same shocking shade of pink, which has become a signature of Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo PiccioliRiverdale's Charles Melton (also in hot pink), Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy were also in attendance.

