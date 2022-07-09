Florence Pugh Turns Heads in Sheer Gown During Hot Pink Fashion Week Appearance

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

Sheer perfection.

Florence Pugh was one of the many famous faces who attended the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome on July 8.

Thinking pink for the stylish event, the 26-year-old sent pulses racing as she arrived in a sheer tulle, neon halter gown from the Italian design house, teamed with matching sky-high platforms. For glam, Florence wore her blonde hair slicked back in a pixie cut style with a side parting and opted for rose gold eyeshadow and a rose pink lip.

Sitting front row alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour during the runway show, the Oscar-nominated actress was joined by fellow fashionistas like Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, and Emily in Paris‘ Ashley Park, who all wore ensembles in the same shocking shade of pink, which has become a signature of Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Riverdale's Charles Melton (also in hot pink), Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy were also in attendance.