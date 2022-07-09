Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael End Engagement After 2 Years

Watch : Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

A source told E! News that the Easy A star and her fiancé have called off their engagement for a second time. However, the pair still remain in a committed relationship.

"[They] are together working through the tough times," the source said, citing "a series of significant" challenges preventing them from tying the knot including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and public pressure.

Amanda and Paul first met at a rehab facility and dated for two or three months before the What A Girl Wants actress announced that she was "engaged to [the] love of my life" in a since-deleted Instagram post on Valentine's Day in 2020.

Three weeks later, it was revealed the two had decided to go their separate ways and end their engagement. They soon got back together.

At the time of their initial courtship, a source told E! that a wedding was "unlikely" between the pair due to Amanda's conservatorship.