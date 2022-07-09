Shawn Mendes Hits "Breaking Point" and Postpones Tour for His Mental Health

Watch : Shawn Mendes' Honest Feelings About Being "Overwhelmed"

Shawn Mendes is putting his tour on hold to focus on his mental health.

The 23-year-old announced on social media July 8 that he is postponing several dates on his Wonder world tour, starting July 9 in Saint Paul, Minn., and plans to resume touring at the end of the month.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this," he wrote, "but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice."

Shawn said he's "been touring since I was 15" and that he's always found it "difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

He continued, "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know...love you guys."