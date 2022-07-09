Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze

Watch : Tyler Cameron Did THIS to go on SNL With Kim Kardashian

A new romance is blossoming between Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze.

The Bachelorette alum and Paige are dating, multiple sources confirmed to E! News. An insider close to Tyler said the two "have been seeing each other for a month."

According to Page Six, Paige and Tyler were spotted out together over the Fourth of July weekend at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

The 24-year-old model, who is also the founder of the brand Dairy Boy, per her Instagram, has previously been linked to Armie Hammer.

Tyler and Paige's pairing comes almost one year after a separate source close to Tyler confirmed to E! News that he and model Camila Kendra had split up after eight months together.

"The breakup was "mutual" and "distance played a factor," the second source said in August 2021, adding, "Tyler has been traveling for work commitments, so it's been hard between the two."

A rep for Camila told E! News at the time, "Camila broke off the relationship to focus on her fashion modeling career."