12 Things at Kate Spade You Can Snag for Under $50 This Weekend

Fourth of July weekend and all the incredible savings that came along with the holiday may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still score a great deal today. If you're a fan of anything and everything Kate Spade, you're going to love what we have in store for you.
Kate Spade further reduced the prices of so many items on site, you can now snag some chic new bags, jewelry, clothing and more for up to 50% off. A couple of styles we have our eye on are the Bradley Large Tote, originally $298, for $149 this weekend. There are several colors to choose from including a pretty pink and classic black. It's also made of soft pebble leather and features a zip top closure and the brand's iconic Spade flower jacquard lining.
If you don't exactly have room in your budget to shop $100 bags, you're in luck! Kate Spade has so many under $50 things that are definitely worth adding to your bag. From jewelry to agendas and everything else in between, here are some under $50 finds from Kate Spade you'll want to shop this weekend.
Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet
The Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet is a versatile little accessory that you can use when you don't want to carry around a huge purse (or any purse at all). According to one reviewer, they use the wristlet for lunch runs or errands, and it's large enough to fir their phone, keys, credit card and lip balm. The wristlet is originally $88, but you can get it on sale today for $44.
Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas Cardholder
This ultra-chic Spade flower canvas cardholder features four exterior card slots and a central card slot, so there's just enough room to fit the essentials. It's originally $58, but you can get it on sale today for $46.
Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Huggies
These adorable huggie earrings come in five cute patterns including blue and pink stripes, cream kisses and hearts. They're listed at nearly $60, but you can snag a pair for $46.
Kate Spade Love Game Arrow Slider Bracelet
This elegant Love Game arrow slider features plated metal, glass pearl and cubic zirconia. It's originally $68 but on sale now for just under $50. If you've got a birthday to shop for in the upcoming weeks, this makes a great gift.
Kate Spade Love Game Arrow Pendant
If you love the bracelet above, check out the Love Game Arrow necklace which is just as cute. In case you were wondering, yes, there are earrings to complete the set!
Kate Spade Starring Star Studs
Shine bright like the star you are with these gorgeous star studs from Kate Spade.
Kate Spade Street Jewelry Dish
This spade jewelry dish will keep your accessories nice and neat in one place.
Kate Spade Initial Mini Pendant
Kate Spade's initial mini pendants are a favorite among shoppers. They're classic, chic and so versatile, you can wear them with any outfit. They're also pretty affordable at $44.
Kate Spade Day In Day Out Stainless Steel Extra Large Water Bottle
Stay hydrated day in and day out with this extra large stainless steel water bottle.
Kate Spade Everything Puffy Mini Cosmetic Case
This adorable mini cosmetic case is made from puffy, protective nylon, so you can rest easy knowing your makeup will be safe and intact no matter how bumpy the road gets.
My Thoughts Exactly Take Note Extra Large Notebook
Jot down your thoughts in this large 10" H x 7" W notebook featuring 169 lined pages, coordinating page edge color, a ribbon bookmark and an elastic closure.
Kate Spade Cabana Dot 17-Month Mega Planner
This mega planner goes from August 2022 to December 2023, so it's the perfect time to shop. It comes with a gold foil sticker sheet, laminated tabs, monthly and weekly spreads, notes pages, an interior pocket and more.
