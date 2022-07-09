Coach Under $100 Deals: Don't Miss These 50% Discounts on Shoes, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry, and More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's be honest, it's the accessories that make the outfit. You can completely change up your aesthetic by switching out your handbag, jewelry, or shoes. Another great thing about shopping for those items is that you can get so much more wear out of them. If you're looking for those fashionable investment pieces that elevate your wardrobe, you need to shop at Coach.
If you are on the same page, but your bank account disagrees, hold up. There's a major sale happening at Coach right now. You can get so many stunning styles on sale for 50% off or more. You don't want to miss these deals. Here are the standout pieces that you can shop under $100.
Coach Sneakers Under $100
Coach Citysole Skate Sneaker
It doesn't get more iconic than this Coach logo pattern. These sneakers go with everything and they have a cushioned insole for added support and stability. Plus, they're 50% off. How can you pass these up?
You can also get these in white.
Coach Lowline Low Top Sneaker In Signature Denim
Complete your ensemble with these denim-inspired logo sneakers, which happen to be 50% off.
Coach Sandals Under $100
Coach Georgie Sandal
Maximize your style and comfort with these plush, pillow soft sandals. These are pretty in pink and they also come in orange and black.
Coach Signature Pool Slide
These monochromatic shoes prove that slides can actually be sophisticated. They also come in black and bright blue.
Coach Natalee Jelly Sandal
Bring a bright pop of color to your summer ensemble with some red Coach sandals.
Coach Josie Sandal
If you're looking for a go-anywhere, go-with-anything style, these classic sandals are what you need for all-day comfort and style, of course. These also come in pink, peach, and black.
Coach Brooklyn Sandal
These sandals are equal parts cute and cozy. They're lightweight, plush, and polished. You can also get them in black, pink, and beige.
Coach Cardholders Under $100
Coach Card Case
When you just need your essentials, opt for a sensible cardholder instead of a bulky wallet. This bright green one will give you a dose of fun every time you pull it out of your bag. This also comes in orange and ivory.
Coach Card Case With Cherry Print
Organize your cards and ID with this cheerful cherry cardholder.
Coach Wallets Under $100
Coach Wyn Small Wallet With Ombre
How much do you love this ombre wallet? This cardholder is just as beautiful as it is practical. It has seven credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment a zip pocket for coins.
Coach Slim Billfold Wallet
If you don't want a long wallet and a cardholder isn't gonna cut it, then this mini bifold wallet is the perfect compromise. It's available in five practical colorways.
Coach Skinny Wallet
This skinny wallet has a full-length bill compartment, a window to separate your ID from the rest of your cards, 15 credit card slots, and a zip-up pocket for your coins. Plus, it can fit your phone sizes up to an iPhone X and a Samsung S7 Edge. This wallet is available in five colorways.
Coach Tabby Medium Wallet In Signature Jacquard
This is just such a classic wallet. The "C" closure is iconic and the wallet has 10 credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment, and a zip-up pocket for coins.
Coach Jewelry Under $100
Coach Mini Tea Rose Cluster Slider Necklace
This necklace has three glittering crystals that will bring some subtle sparkle to your look.
Coach Perry Watch, 36 Mm
This peachy color is the cheery and classic hue you need in your life. Wear this unique watch every day to showcase your sophistication.
Coach Semiprecious Crystal Necklace
You can adjust this colorful crystal necklace to be long or short depending on your mood and outfit's neckline. This one comes in three colorways.
Coach Signature Stone Hinged Bangle
Wear this logo bangle on its own or get a bunch to stack for a cool look.
Coach Sunglasses Under $100
Coach Navigator
These sunglasses epitomize color. It's an iconic, yet simple design that complements any outfit.
Coach Cateye Sunglasses
Step up the glamour with some oversized cateye sunglasses. These come in four colorways.
Coach Belts Under $100
Coach Sculpted Signature Buckle Belt, 25 Mm
You're getting two belts in one with this purchase since it's reversible. This signature "C" buckle is an iconic style for sure.
