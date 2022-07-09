The Sopranos’ Tony Sirico Dead at 79

Tony Sirico, best known for his iconic role as Paulie Walnuts on HBO's The Sopranos, has died at the age of 79. See how his former co-stars are paying tribute.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 09, 2022 1:58 AMTags
TVThe SopranosFamily GuyCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Legendary actor Tony Sirico has died at the age of 79. 

Sirico's rep Bob McGowan confirmed the passing to E! News with a statement on July 8, saying, "Tony was a very loyal client, always gave to charity and was a member of the Wounded Warriors and an Army vet."

The actor was best known for his portrayal of Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on all six seasons of HBO's The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007. 

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Sirico also appeared in movies like Goodfellas, Bullets Over Broadway and Mighty Aphrodite before getting his defining role on the mob drama. 

As news of his passing surfaced, tributes from across the entertainment industry began to roll in, including Sirico's Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli.

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I've ever known," Imperioli shared on Instagram. "I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony."

photos
All the Famous Faces From The Sopranos

"I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable," Imperioli continued. "I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today."

Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio on The Sopranos, paid his respects on Twitter. 

"A larger than life character on and off screen," Van Zandt wrote. "Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family."

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

After appearing on The Sopranos, Sirico continued to work on various TV shows. Most recently, he lent his voice to animated shows like American Dad! and Family Guyand he appeared in movies like 2017's Wonder Wheel.

He is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico.

Trending Stories

1

Doja Cat Blasts Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting DMs

2

Inside the Twisted Story of Netflix's Girl in the Picture

3

The True Story Behind Apple TV+'s Black Bird

4

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

5

Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up With Joseph Quinn

Latest News

The Sopranos’ Tony Sirico Dead at 79

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up After Instacart Drama

Love, Victor's Michael Cimino Joins Never Have I Ever

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Anne Hathaway’s New Look Proves She Needs to Join Barbie Movie ASAP

Thor: Love & Thunder Merch Haul: Must-Have Graphic Tees & More

These Photos of Zendaya Will Have You Feeling Euphoric