Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up After Instacart Drama

Watch : Kylie Jenner SLAMS "Lying" Instacart Shopper

Kylie Jenner is ready to squash any drama—with her designer heels.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder seems to be putting her recent Instacart debacle behind her, as she posted a new video on TikTok on July 8 to wish fans a "happy friday."

The upbeat video, set to Saucy Santana's song "Walk," showed Kylie and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster trying on numerous pairs of shoes in their decked-out closet. As if we needed any more proof that Stormi is ready to follow in her mom's literal footsteps!

The mother-daughter duo sported glittering kitten heels, bright orange sandals, Mary Janes, black fur-trimmed mules, bedazzled strappy heels and holographic stilettos. On the wall behind Kylie and Stormi were rows of high heels and sneakers, likely belonging to Stormi's dad, Travis Scott.

Fans fell head over heels for their dress-up video, with one commenting that Stormi is in "HER MATERIAL GIRL ERA." Another fan quoted their viral TikTok sound: "Stormi, you look like mommy, baby."