Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up After Instacart Drama

Kylie Jenner gave a look inside her closet on July 8, treating her daughter Stormi to a day of dress-up. Their playtime came after Kylie called out an alleged Instacart worker for lying about her son.

Watch: Kylie Jenner SLAMS "Lying" Instacart Shopper

Kylie Jenner is ready to squash any drama—with her designer heels. 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder seems to be putting her recent Instacart debacle behind her, as she posted a new video on TikTok on July 8 to wish fans a "happy friday." 

The upbeat video, set to Saucy Santana's song "Walk," showed Kylie and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster trying on numerous pairs of shoes in their decked-out closet. As if we needed any more proof that Stormi is ready to follow in her mom's literal footsteps! 

The mother-daughter duo sported glittering kitten heels, bright orange sandals, Mary Janes, black fur-trimmed mules, bedazzled strappy heels and holographic stilettos. On the wall behind Kylie and Stormi were rows of high heels and sneakers, likely belonging to Stormi's dad, Travis Scott.

Fans fell head over heels for their dress-up video, with one commenting that Stormi is in "HER MATERIAL GIRL ERA." Another fan quoted their viral TikTok sound: "Stormi, you look like mommy, baby." 

photos
Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy

The look inside Kylie's closet comes one day after she called out an alleged Instacart worker for "lying" about hearing her 5-month-old son cry while glimpsing inside her Los Angeles home.

TikTok

TikTok influencer Pablo Tamayo said in a video earlier this week that he delivered a $12 pack of pepperoni to Kylie's house as part of his work for Instacart. He told his 400,000 followers that he was taken through a gate and over a river to drop the item at her front door, where he got a look inside Kylie's home. "I see all these assistants, all these maids and s--t," the 20-year-old said. "I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."

However, Kylie stepped up on her own TikTok page and shut down his story. She posted a video of her and Travis making salami and pepperoni sandwiches on July 7 and noted in the comment section that "no one comes through" her gate, adding that there's "no river" at her house.

"the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry," the Kardashians star wrote. "i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??" 

E! News has reached out to Pablo and Instacart for comment but hasn't heard back.

In the meantime, Kylie is hoping fans move past the drama, writing in another message, "if you don't know what i'm talking about just carry on." You know what they say: Keep calm, carry on and put on your best heels. 

Keep reading to see all the photos of Kylie and Stormi's dress-up time.

Kylie Jenner/TikTok
Mommy and Me
Kylie Jenner/TikTok
Runway Ready
Kylie Jenner/TikTok
Strike a Pose
Kylie Jenner/TikTok
In Her Shoes
Kylie Jenner/TikTok
Head Over Heels
Kylie Jenner/TikTok
Orange Is the New Pink

