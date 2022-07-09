Love, Victor's Michael Cimino Joins the Cast of Never Have I Ever

Watch : Love, Victor Stars Reflect on How Show Impacts LGBTQ+ Youth

Michael Cimino is staying booked and busy.

The star of Love, Victor, which dropped its third and final season June 15, has joined the cast of the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Netflix confirms to E! News.

Cimino will play Ethan, "a skater and new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High," according to the streamer. Something tells us this heartthrob might be a bit of a heartbreaker, too.

Viewers will have to wait a little bit to see Cimino on the show—which is co-created by Mindy Kaling and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Darren Barnet—as season three hasn't even premiered on the streamer yet. Those new episodes will drop August 12.

When asked why she wanted Never Have I Ever to end after four seasons, Kaling had a simple answer.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," she told Entertainment Tonight in April. "They can't be in high school forever."