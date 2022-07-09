Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

First comes Oscar nominations, then comes marriage!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot after about six years together, her rep told Page Six. "I can just confirm they got married," the rep said. "No other details will be given."

A source told the outlet that the couple got married in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, last weekend.

The wedding has been a long time coming for the pair, who got engaged more than five years ago and now have two kids together.

Kirsten, 40, and Jesse, 34, welcomed their first child, a son named Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018. Last September, she announced they had welcomed their second little one to the world and introduced son James Robert during an interview with The New York Times.

"This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna," Kirsten told the publication. "He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."