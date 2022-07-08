Anne Hathaway’s Fashion Week Look Proves She Needs to Be Cast in the Barbie Movie ASAP

Anne Hathaway looked like a Malibu Barbie doll at the latest Valentino fashion show in Rome. See her stylish look and more stars in the front row here.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 08, 2022 11:37 PMTags
The devil wears Prada Valentino—and so does Barbie! 

Anne Hathaway took our breath away while sitting front row at the Valentino haute couture fall 2022/winter 2023 fashion show on July 8, where she channeled Barbie in all her glittering glory.

Anne strolled up to the fashion event in Rome wearing a hot pink mini dress, ultra-high platform heels and a bubblegum pink purse straight out of the Malibu Dream House closet. Consider this our official campaign for her to join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated Barbie movie. (At the very least, let's get the Dark Knight actress an invite to the next cast sleepover.)

After posing for the cameras, Anne then joined fellow attendees Naomi Campbell and Ariana DeBose to watch the models strut their stuff on the Italian runway.

Earlier this week, the stars flocked to Paris for the Haute Couture fashion shows, where Kim Kardashian and North West rocked matching nose rings, and Emma Watson and Hunter Schafer sat side-by-side. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

At the Valentino show

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Kate Hudson, Andrew Garfield and Charles Melton

At the Valentino show

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

At the Valentino show

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Julia Fox

At the Iris Van Herpen show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
North West and Kim Kardashian

At the Jean-Paul Gaultier show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

At the Jean-Paul Gaultier show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Coco Rocha and Lucien

At the Jean-Paul Gaultier show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Keira Knightley

At the Chanel show

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal

At the Chanel show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rina Sawayama, Hunter Schafer, Emma Watson and Derek Blasberg

At the Schiaparelli show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Rita Ora and Anitta

At the Schiaparelli show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi
Hikari Mori, Winnie Harlow and Lashana Lynch

At the Fendi show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Zoey Deutch and Camille Razat

At the Giorgio Armani Prive show

