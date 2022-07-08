Anne Hathaway’s Fashion Week Look Proves She Needs to Be Cast in the Barbie Movie ASAP

Watch : See Anne Hathaway's Titanic-Esque Sparkly Jewelry at Cannes

The devil wears Prada Valentino—and so does Barbie!

Anne Hathaway took our breath away while sitting front row at the Valentino haute couture fall 2022/winter 2023 fashion show on July 8, where she channeled Barbie in all her glittering glory.

Anne strolled up to the fashion event in Rome wearing a hot pink mini dress, ultra-high platform heels and a bubblegum pink purse straight out of the Malibu Dream House closet. Consider this our official campaign for her to join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated Barbie movie. (At the very least, let's get the Dark Knight actress an invite to the next cast sleepover.)

After posing for the cameras, Anne then joined fellow attendees Naomi Campbell and Ariana DeBose to watch the models strut their stuff on the Italian runway.

Earlier this week, the stars flocked to Paris for the Haute Couture fashion shows, where Kim Kardashian and North West rocked matching nose rings, and Emma Watson and Hunter Schafer sat side-by-side.