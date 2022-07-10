Why Thor: Love and Thunder's Recent Post-Credit Scene Has Marvel Fans Excited for Phase 5

Watch : Thor: Love and Thunder – Celeb Kids Make SURPRISE Cameos

(Spoilers ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder.)

Marvel's latest post-credits scene will have you thanking the gods.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four films have done a fair share of setting up future projects through post-credits scenes, including the first of Thor: Love and Thunder's two post-credits scenes, which saw the debut of Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein as the Greek god Hercules.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Marvel did the exact same thing with two other recent MCU films, introducing Harry Styles as Eros (aka Starfox) in 2021's Eternals and Charlize Theron as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which released in May.

While several Phase Four projects are still on the way—including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania—it's clear Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is laying the groundwork for Phase Five through these credits scenes, something he recently hinted towards.