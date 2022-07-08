These Photos of Zendaya Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

Zendaya paid a visit to Tom Holland on the set of his upcoming series The Crowded Room. See Zendaya’s stylish look as she shows support for her boyfriend and former co-star.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 08, 2022 9:28 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Zendaya Reflects on Setting Boundaries in Her Personal Life

The greatest showman support system.

On July 7, Zendaya was spotted visiting boyfriend Tom Holland on the set of his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room in New York City, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For the outing, the Euphoria star sported a black crop top paired with matching trousers.

Now, it's not rare for Zendaya and Tom to support one another behind the scenes of their different projects. After all, their love story did blossom on a movie set when they co-starred together in the Spider-Man franchise. At first, the duo denied rumors during the Spider Man: Homecoming era but by their latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, they had publicly confirmed their romance. And while promoting that film, Tom shared that he visited Zendaya many times while she filmed Euphoria season two.

In fact, in a December 2021 video for IMDb, Tom noted that he "must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season."

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

But Tom isn't just looking to sit on the sidelines, the 26-year-old said that he has been petitioning for "a long time" to make a cameo on the HBO show.

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Doja Cat Blasts Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting DMs

2

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

3

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

As for when that will occur—or if it has already—is hard to say, but for now, one thing is for certain: Zendaya's fashion-forward visit to Tom's set is applause worthy.

To see more of Zendaya's best looks over the years, scroll on.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Oscars Glam

Zendaya rocks a two-piece look to the 2022 Oscars, featuring a cropped silky blouse and bedazzled skirt.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Vintage Valentino

Zendaya sports a spring/summer Valentino gown at the premiere of season two of Euphoria in January 2022.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during a September 2021 photocall for Dune in Paris.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dazzling Dress

Zendaya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Balmain dress for the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks

Trending Stories

1

Doja Cat Blasts Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting DMs

2

NFL Player Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death Revealed

3

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

4

Doja Cat Asked Noah Schnapp to Set Her Up With Joseph Quinn

5

The True Story Behind Apple TV+'s Black Bird

Latest News

Thor: Love & Thunder Merch Haul: Must-Have Graphic Tees & More

These Photos of Zendaya Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

George R.R. Martin Teases New Game of Thrones Book Details

Kourtney Kardashian Throws Penelope Disick a Pink-Themed Birthday Bash

Noella Bergener & Jen Armstrong Exit Real Housewives of OC

Chris Hemsworth Says Brother Liam Hemsworth Was Almost Cast as Thor

Exclusive

Why Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Really Split