These Photos of Zendaya Will Have You Feeling Euphoric

Watch : Zendaya Reflects on Setting Boundaries in Her Personal Life

The greatest showman support system.

On July 7, Zendaya was spotted visiting boyfriend Tom Holland on the set of his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room in New York City, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For the outing, the Euphoria star sported a black crop top paired with matching trousers.

Now, it's not rare for Zendaya and Tom to support one another behind the scenes of their different projects. After all, their love story did blossom on a movie set when they co-starred together in the Spider-Man franchise. At first, the duo denied rumors during the Spider Man: Homecoming era but by their latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, they had publicly confirmed their romance. And while promoting that film, Tom shared that he visited Zendaya many times while she filmed Euphoria season two.

In fact, in a December 2021 video for IMDb, Tom noted that he "must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season."