George R.R. Martin Teases New Game of Thrones Book Will Be "Quite Different" From the Series

Forget about winter, George R.R. Martin says change is coming to the Game of Thrones universe.

The acclaimed author of the GOT novels is hard at work on The Winds of Winter, the penultimate title in the series. He let fans behind the curtain and revealed that his writing process all relates back to...gardening?

"I have been at work in my winter garden. Things are growing and changing, as does happen with us gardeners" Martin wrote in a July 8 blog post. "Things twist, things change, new ideas come to me (thank you, muse), old ideas prove unworkable. I write, I rewrite, I restructure, I rip everything apart and rewrite again, I go through doors that lead nowhere, and doors that open on marvels."

As he uses his literary green thumb, Martin said he's found himself straying from the events depicted on the Game of Thrones series, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

"What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series," he revealed. "Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways)…but much of the rest will be quite different."