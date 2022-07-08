See Kourtney Kardashian Get Into the Pink Spirit at Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party

Watch : Inside Penelope Disick's Pretty in Pink 10th Birthday Bash

It may not be a Wednesday, but Kourtney Kardashian is wearing pink for Penelope Disick.

On July 7, a day before Penelope turned 10, the Kardashians star celebrated her daughter's birthday with an all-pink pool party held at the family's Southern California home. Decorated to the nines with all-things rosy, the backyard bash featured tons of sweet treats, heart-shaped pool floats and an epic inflatable water slide.

Like any good host, Kourtney⁠—who shares Penelope and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick⁠—was dressed for the theme, rocking a pink bikini and matching bucket hat in photos she shared on social media. In fact, she even coordinated her dusty rose manicure to fit the décor!

As for the birthday girl? Not-so-little P was seen blowing out the candles on her confetti cake in a long-sleeved top with pink details. Atiana de la Hoya⁠—whose stepdad Travis Barker tied the knot with Kourtney in May⁠—captured the cute moment on Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "Double digits!"