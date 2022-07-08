See Kourtney Kardashian Get Into the Pink Spirit at Penelope Disick's 10th Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian threw an epic pink-themed pool party for her daughter Penelope Disick's 10th birthday. See photos from the backyard bash.

Watch: Inside Penelope Disick's Pretty in Pink 10th Birthday Bash

It may not be a Wednesday, but Kourtney Kardashian is wearing pink for Penelope Disick.

On July 7, a day before Penelope turned 10, the Kardashians star celebrated her daughter's birthday with an all-pink pool party held at the family's Southern California home. Decorated to the nines with all-things rosy, the backyard bash featured tons of sweet treats, heart-shaped pool floats and an epic inflatable water slide.

Like any good host, Kourtney⁠—who shares Penelope and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick⁠—was dressed for the theme, rocking a pink bikini and matching bucket hat in photos she shared on social media. In fact, she even coordinated her dusty rose manicure to fit the décor! 

As for the birthday girl? Not-so-little P was seen blowing out the candles on her confetti cake in a long-sleeved top with pink details. Atiana de la Hoya⁠—whose stepdad Travis Barker tied the knot with Kourtney in May⁠—captured the cute moment on Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "Double digits!"

Read on to see all the pics from Penelope's birthday celebration.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope rang in her 10th birthday with an pink-themed party.

Instagram
Dressed for the Theme

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum got into the spirit of things with a blush-colored bucket hat and matching checkered bikini.

Instagram
Sweet Treat

Penelope was treated with a heart-shaped waffle on a personalized plate.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kourtney held a bouquet of pink balloons.

Instagram
Think Pink

Pink roses adorned the tables at the party.

Instagram
All in the Details

Pink details were scattered throughout the bash⁠—down to the flamingo-themed toothpicks!

Instagram
Pool Day

Heart-shaped pool floats were provided for guests to enjoy.

Instagram
Party Foul

Kourtney shared a photo of a broken vase from the party, writing in the caption, "Oops."

Instagram
Tasty Bites

The mom-of-three, who also shares sons Reign and Mason with her ex Scott, enjoyed a heart-shaped grilled cheese made by chef Khristianne Uy.

Instagram
Make a Splash

No epic pool party is complete without a slide!

