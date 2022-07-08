Chris Hemsworth Says Brother Liam Hemsworth Was Almost Cast as Thor

Watch : Chris Hemsworth Shares Thor DIET PLAN

If the Multiverse is real, somewhere out there Liam Hemsworth is Thor.

According to this universe's God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth, his younger brother Liam was almost cast as the Marvel hero instead of him. While promoting the latest installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, the 38-year-old revealed just how close Liam was to playing the Mjölnir swinging character.

While many of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are exploring the Multiverse, we shouldn't expect the same from Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris told Men's XP, "In this film, it's not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."

But should the Thor movies explore it eventually, Chris has some thoughts on who he'd like to play an alternate version of Thor: his brother Liam.

"My little brother almost got cast as Thor," he admitted. "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun."