Chris Hemsworth Says Brother Liam Hemsworth Was Almost Cast as Thor

If the Multiverse is real, somewhere out there Liam Hemsworth is Thor.
According to this universe's God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth, his younger brother Liam was almost cast as the Marvel hero instead of him. While promoting the latest installment, Thor: Love and Thunder, the 38-year-old revealed just how close Liam was to playing the Mjölnir swinging character.
While many of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are exploring the Multiverse, we shouldn't expect the same from Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris told Men's XP, "In this film, it's not something we explore. But who knows if there is more in the future, as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."
But should the Thor movies explore it eventually, Chris has some thoughts on who he'd like to play an alternate version of Thor: his brother Liam.
"My little brother almost got cast as Thor," he admitted. "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun."
Last month, Chris recalled not getting a callback for the role after his initial audition in an episode of Wired's "Autocomplete Interview."
"I think my audition sucked," he said. "I think that was the response I got."
Although Chris did not make it to the next round, Liam shortly after decided to pursue the gig—and impressively made it down to the "last five people" being considered.
"They were like, 'Look, he's great, but he's a bit young.' My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me," he explained. "I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't. I also had done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do."
Of course, Chris ultimately went on to join the MCU, with the first Thor movie premiering back in 2011. But Liam didn't exactly get the short end of the stick. The Last Song actor debuted his role as Gale in The Hunger Games a year later in 2012.
Still, the franchise has proven to have deep family ties for the Hemsworth brothers. Chris and Liam's older brother, Luke, has appeared in both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder in a cameo as an Asgardian actor playing Thor.
Who knows, maybe we'll get to see all three brothers together onscreen one day!