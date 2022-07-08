Why Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Really Split

Watch : Naomie Olindo Doesn't Think She'll Be Friends With Kathryn Dennis

Breakups are never easy—but to split on national television? That's especially difficult.

Such was the case for Chleb Ravenell and Kathryn Dennis on the July 7 episode of Southern Charm. Viewers watched him return to the apartment they shared after an argument sent him packing, but instead of reconciling like Chleb had hoped to do, they officially broke up after more than a year of dating.

"We gave it a chance," Chleb told E! News during an exclusive interview on July 8. "We worked at first—we were a really loving couple—and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other."

Then came filming, and what Chleb described as a subsequent downward spiral. But even though Southern Charm's cameras applied a certain pressure to their relationship, he explained that the show wasn't the cause of their downfall, adding, "We just discovered things faster."