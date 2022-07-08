Naomi Watts Celebrates Boyfriend Billy Crudup's Birthday With Rare Selfie

Watch : Naomi Watts' Quarantine Meltdown Goes Viral

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have taken their love to Paris.

The Oscar-nominated actress posted a rare photo of the pair on Instagram to celebrate Billy's 54th birthday on July 8. Naomi, 53, shared a selfie of the two outside the Louvre Museum.

"Happy Birthday my love," the Loudest Voice actress captioned the post, adding a kissing lips emoji.

In the comments section, the couple received well-wishes from several fellow celebs, including Chelsea Handler, Julianne Moore, Naomi Campbell and Rose Byrne.

Naomi also shared more photos from their trip to the French capital on her Instagram Stories, including a lunch pic taken at a restaurant across the street from the museum, an image of the Crazy Horse Paris saloon—where they watched a cabaret show, and a shot of the Eiffel Tower with glittering lights.

"Midnight," she wrote. "We are pumpkins."