I Love A Mama's Boy Sneak Peek: Kelly Gifts Son Matt a Box Full of Condoms

Kelly's relationship with son Matt just keeps getting weirder by the week. In this exclusive clip from the July 10 episode of I Love a Mama's Boy, watch her present him with a bizarre gift.

We've heard about a box of chocolates on date night, but a box of condoms?

Not only is Kelly overly protective of her 31-year-old son Matt, she also wants to make sure he's using protection, as evidenced in this exclusive clip from the July 10 episode of TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy.

"With Matt and I, there's no relationship without my approval," Kelly says. "I don't know if Brittany is the one, but I want to be supportive of my son. I'm torn. I want to help you, but I don't want to lose you, either."

It's the classic mama's boy conundrum.

As Matt is prepping for a big sleepover with his new girlfriend Brittany, 25, his mom stops by with a case of CDs (weird) and a black box full of condoms (even weirder). 

"I want grandchildren," Kelly tells Matt, "but I'd rather have a wedding first."

Well, it's not terrible logic!

"He's a great catch," Kelly says, "so Brittany is in for a treat!" She's certainly in for...something.

Just like that, Brittany arrives for the big night and Kelly still has a full glass of wine in her hand​, giving her an excuse to stay just a bit longer. What could go wrong?

Matt tries to hustle Kelly out of the door despite the glass of wine, as Kelly complains, "I already feel isolated."

In a twist nobody could foresee, Kelly and Brittany run into each other in the driveway as Kelly is making her unceremonious exit. Kelly asks Brittany what kind of wine she brought and Brittany struggles to pronounce "Cabernet Sauvignon," which is a crucial error around Kelly.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Brittany tells Kelly that the bottle of wine only cost $5.

There's no hope for these two.

TLC

"Alright so, you guys have a good time whatever you're gonna do," Kelly tells them. "I'm just a holler away. It's about 72 steps, Brittany." 

Why do we feel like Kelly has actually checked?

Watch all of the awkwardness unfold when I Love a Mama's Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

 

