I Love A Mama's Boy Sneak Peek: Kelly Gifts Son Matt a Box Full of Condoms

Watch : I Love a Mama's Boy EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Crashes Matt's Date

We've heard about a box of chocolates on date night, but a box of condoms?

Not only is Kelly overly protective of her 31-year-old son Matt, she also wants to make sure he's using protection, as evidenced in this exclusive clip from the July 10 episode of TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy.

"With Matt and I, there's no relationship without my approval," Kelly says. "I don't know if Brittany is the one, but I want to be supportive of my son. I'm torn. I want to help you, but I don't want to lose you, either."

It's the classic mama's boy conundrum.

As Matt is prepping for a big sleepover with his new girlfriend Brittany, 25, his mom stops by with a case of CDs (weird) and a black box full of condoms (even weirder).

"I want grandchildren," Kelly tells Matt, "but I'd rather have a wedding first."

Well, it's not terrible logic!