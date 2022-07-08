See Penelope Disick's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More

The eldest Kar-Jenner granddaughter is officially 10 years old! See the heartfelt birthday messages the reality TV family sent Penelope Disick in honor of her special day.

Another Kar-Jenner cousin has hit double digits.

Penelope Disick is officially 10 years old, and several members of the reality TV family celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's daughter's special day with heartfelt social media messages on July 8.

Ahead of her daughter's big day, Kourtney shared pics and videos from Penelope's July 7 pink-themed party on her Instagram story, complete with heart-shaped balloons, plates and snacks, pink roses and an inflatable pool slide.

Kourtney captioned one of her stories, "My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!!!!!!!"

Always one to gush about her family on social media, Penelope's grandmother ('ahem, "Lovey") Kris Jenner wasted no time sharing her touching birthday tribute. "Happy birthday to my little love bug Penelope!!!!" she captioned an Instagram post full of photos of herself, Penelope and Kourtney.

Describing her eldest granddaughter as "precious, adorable, [and ]sweet," among many other adjectives, Kris wrote, "You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, cousin, niece, BFF, chef extraordinaire, beauty expert, shopping buddy, stylist, and expert skier there is!!!"

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Penelope Disick's Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments

Kris' post concluded, "I am beyond blessed and grateful God chose me to be your grandma and I love you more than I can ever explain!!!!!"

Aunt Kim Kardashian showed her niece some love on her Instagram stories, posting a sweet selfie of the two of them, along with pics of Penelope and her bestie and cousin North West. "Happy birthday my sweet P," Kim captioned her story. "I love you more than anything!!!"

"I love you so much!!!" another of Kim's stories read. "I can't believe you are 10 now."

Check out some of Penelope's cutest pics from over the years below!

Instagram
Miss P

"My little blessing above all," Scott wrote on Instagram June 5. "2 top it off she's wearing a t shirt I made for her. Love this girl."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Fun Night Out

Scott shared a pic from his fun night out with Mason, Penelope and family friends on May 24, captioned, "Got my crew with me."

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
All Grown Up

"My little girl is getting so big I can't take it," Scott captioned this sweet photo of him and Penelope.

Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou
Daddy's Girl

Scott shared another sweet photo with his daughter on May 24, this time giving her a loving kiss on the head.

 

Instagram
Happy New Year

Kourtney shared a sweet pic of Reign and Penelope looking out on to the sunset to ring in the New Year on Jan. 1, 2022. 

TikTok
TikTok Transformation

Penelope unveiled a bright red hairstyle just in time for 2022 on TikTok.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Penelope dressed up as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 film Clueless this Halloween, and the costume is so great, we can practically hear her saying, "Ugh, as if!"

Instagram
Seeing Double

Scott shared a sweet pic of Penelope with her reflection in the background as she grabbed an Hermés blanket below deck. "Boat day with pinop," the father of three captioned on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Daddy's "Angel"

"My angel pie," Scott shared on Sept. 12 as P took the wheel.

Instagram
Boat Girl

"Let's go pino," Scott captioned on Sept. 12 as Penelope helped steer the boat. 

Instagram
Sound Asleep

Scott called his daughter "my little angel" while sharing this sweet snapshot of P peacefully sleeping.

Instagram
Punk Princess

Penelope showed off her new punk aesthetic with dyed red hair on Aug. 26. Kourtney captioned the snapshot with a series of matching red emojis, ranging from hearts to peppers to watermelon. 

Instagram
Dye-ing For a New 'Do

Kourtney shared an Instagram Story of Penelope getting her hair dyed red on Aug. 26, as fans made comparisons to The Little Mermaid.

Instagram
Chef P

Scott Disick posted a photo of his daughter wearing some stylish shades while cooking with onions.

Instagram
Giddy Up!

Penelope masters horseback riding on Aug. 3. "Yeah pinop," Scott captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Father-Daughter Time

Scott cuddled up with daughter "P" in an orange Hermès blanket while on a yacht on July 25. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Stars & Stripes

Keeping Up With the Kardashians mini star Penelope looked adorable in a striped swimsuit while on a boat. "Pinop," dad Scott captioned the cute pic on July 25. 

Instagram
Flying High

Penelope looked right at home on a private jet with dad Scott. "Cool girl," he captioned a pic of her lounging in a green tee and pink sweatpants. 

Instagram
Messy Hair, Don't Care

Penelope showed off her windswept hair while on a boat with dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Tag Team

Penelope, Reign and Mason played tag on the beach on July 18. 

Instagram
Family Outing

Penelope posed next to a grinning Reign and family friends during lunch on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Love

The daddy-daughter duo share some love during a "lunch date" in July 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Here's proof that Penelope is dad Scott's mirror image! Scott shared this sweet pic of birthday girl Penelope on her ninth birthday. "My life my love my everything," Scott captioned on July 8. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you so much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"

Instagram
Rocker Chick

"My birthday girl!" Kourtney gushed on Instagram. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Instagram
Proud Auntie

"just like that…. She's NINE," Khloe shared with a precious selfie on P's ninth birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

photos
View More Photos From Penelope Disick's Cutest Pics

