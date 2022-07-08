Kim Kardashian Shares Inside Look at Her and North West’s Parisian Adventure

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Nose Rings

Kim Kardashian and North West are enjoying the very best that Paris has to offer.

After making waves together at Paris Fashion Week, the SKIMS founder, 41, provided a glimpse on Instagram into the other fun activities that she and her eldest daughter, 9, got up to while visiting the City of Love.

The collection of photos feature the mother-daughter duo taking it all in at multiple works of art on what appears to be a private, after-hours tour of the Louvre. In another photo, Kim and North are joined by two friends as they gaze upon da Vinci's iconic portrait, the Mona Lisa.

For their tourist experience, Kim wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket, leather skirt, tights, high-heeled boots and sunglasses. North added more of a hard-rock edge to her look, sporting a black hoodie, black jeans with designs drawn on them and a pair of black, platform crocs.