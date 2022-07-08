Kim Kardashian Shares Inside Look at Her and North West’s Parisian Adventure

Kim Kardashian and North West are enjoying the very best that Paris has to offer.
After making waves together at Paris Fashion Week, the SKIMS founder, 41, provided a glimpse on Instagram into the other fun activities that she and her eldest daughter, 9, got up to while visiting the City of Love.
The collection of photos feature the mother-daughter duo taking it all in at multiple works of art on what appears to be a private, after-hours tour of the Louvre. In another photo, Kim and North are joined by two friends as they gaze upon da Vinci's iconic portrait, the Mona Lisa.
For their tourist experience, Kim wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather jacket, leather skirt, tights, high-heeled boots and sunglasses. North added more of a hard-rock edge to her look, sporting a black hoodie, black jeans with designs drawn on them and a pair of black, platform crocs.
Kim also shared a few snapshots from their museum adventure on her Instagram Story, including a selfie of the pair during their tour and an image of North cleverly posed so that her hand is touching the top of the stunning Louvre Pyramid.
But that wasn't the only landmark that the two fashion icons saw—Kim also posted an image of North and her friend in front of the sparkling Eiffel Tower as well.
The Kardashians star has previously spoken about how much she adores getting the chance to see the world with her daughter.
"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips," she tweeted on July 7. "And I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom."
Scroll on to see more photos of the iconic mother-daughter duo living it up in the City of Love.