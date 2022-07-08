The MixtapE! Presents Ciara, Tyler Rich, aespa and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
"I Bet" Ciara will make you want to dance this weekend.
On July 8, the singer set the pace for her next chapter by releasing her new single "Jump."
"I'm back on my mission to make the world dance!" Ciara wrote on Instagram. "I wanna see you…Jump into the new YOU. Jump into LOVE (Loving on you:)). Jump into FUN. Jump into DANCE. What you waiting for?"
But wait, there's so much more! From The 1975's highly anticipated new single to Murda Beatz's A-list collaboration, there's lots of fresh music to enjoy this weekend in our guide below.
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger and Azteck—"The Drop"
This one of a kind collaboration starts with a solid electro drum beat that hits the soul with engaging lyrics that only Nicole can sing. The addictive tune will keep fans fully immersed in its house music vibes up until the final seconds.
Tyler Rich feat. Marie-Mai—"Thinkin' We're In Love"
The country singer's newest record hits every emotion that comes with falling in love, while falling "in drunk," all at the same time. "I knew this song was special in the very first hour we sat down to write it, and I knew we had to find the perfect female lead for the duet," Tyler said. "Marie-Mai was all that and so much more. An insane talent, with a such a pure, yet massive, voice. And the cherry on top is that she's from Quebec, and we got to do a French/English version as well."
Ciara feat. Coast Contra—"Jump"
While Ciara's new song will inspire the world to dance, it also takes on a deeper meaning of having the courage to jump into new beginnings, new love and any adventure life is calling you to explore. Excitement for her first full-length album in four years just jumped exponentially.
Murda Beatz feat. Quavo, J Balvin and Anitta—"No Más"
The biggest international names in the music industry are coming together for what is sure to be a summer anthem. "It's a record I'm excited about, bringing four different worlds together; America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada," Murda said. "And, of course, having the chance to work alongside a legendary producer like Pharrell Williams is incredible. It's just the perfect record for the summer."
aespa—"Girls"
The breakout K-pop girl group released their hotly-anticipated new project Girls—The 2nd Mini Album along with the brand new video for the title track "Girls." To celebrate, the ladies performed on Good Morning America's summer concert series July 8. "You will see a much more powerful version of us," Giselle teased about the album. "We finally finished our metaverse story."
The 1975—"Part Of the Band"
Matty Healy takes center stage on this new track backed by violins and a soft melody. But perhaps the real stars of this song are the lyrics that cover everything from soy boys to being "ironically woke." Matt even sings about "vaccinista tote-bag chic baristas." Guess it's just being part of this band.
Garrett Nash—"Money, Love, & Death"
The platinum artist's new single is an ode to his father and the wisdom he's shared. "My dad only really wants to talk about three things—Money, Love & Death," Garrett said. "When Sean Kennedy played me this song, I knew I needed it on my album. I have a fantastic relationship with my dad and I know not everyone does but either way, we can all connect with people we love leaving us."
Happy listening!