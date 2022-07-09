A Beginner's Guide to Below Deck and All of Its Spinoffs

Dive into Below Deck and its many spinoffs with this helpful guide featuring Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under and more.

By Allison Crist Jul 09, 2022
Nearly a decade has passed since Below Deck first set sail. 

In the years since, the Bravo series has taken viewers to some of the world's most beautiful locations—Tahiti, Phuket and Antigua, just to name a few—all while chronicling the (surprisingly dramatic!) lives of the crew members who work and live aboard a superyacht during charter season. Leading the group of rowdy yet dedicated stewards, deckhands, bosuns and chefs is Captain Lee Rosbach, who's been setting a steady course for nine seasons now. 

However, it only took two seasons of Below Deck to inspire a spinoff. Below Deck Mediterranean premiered in 2016, introducing fans to an all-new crew and several stars who remain fan-favorites to this day, even if they're no longer on the show. 

Four years later, Below Deck Sailing Yacht hit the waters of Greece, and two seasons in, another spinoff was created: Below Deck Down Under, the first of the franchise to air on Peacock

Thankfully, there's even more Below Deck to come, with an Adventure iteration premiering this fall. 

You won't have to wait until then for more yachtie tales, though. Season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

Get an in-depth look at Med and all of the other Below Deck series below.

Bravp
Below Deck

The show that started it all premiered in 2013, giving viewers a never-before-seen look into the lives of the crews who work and live on luxurious superyachts during charter season. Captain Lee Rosbach has remained at the helm throughout Below Deck's entire run—a whopping nine seasons, with a 10th confirmed to be in the works—though the same can't be said for many of the other crew members, save Kate Chastain. She was a fan-favorite chief stew until she departed Below Deck in 2020.

Over the years, the series' many yachts have traveled to the most gorgeous of locales, including Sint Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Tahiti, Phuket, Antigua and St. Kitts. 

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Below Deck Mediterranean

The first Below Deck spinoff launched in 2016 and took viewers to "the world's oldest cruising grounds," a.k.a. the Mediterranean Sea. Captain Mark Howard led the way during Below Deck Mediterranean's first season, but Captain Sandy Yawn took the reins the next year and has yet to miss a charter season since. Chief stew Hannah Ferrier was long synonymous with the show, but she was swiftly fired in 2020 after then-bosun Malia White told Sandy that Hannah had undeclared Valium and a CBD pen on board. (Hannah has since explained that the Valium was prescribed and the CBD was legal where they were sailing.)

Below Deck Mediterranean is now in its seventh season, set to premiere July 11. 

Bravo/Laurent Basset
Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered in 2020, introducing viewers to the massive Parsifal III. Captain Glenn Shephard has led three charters since then—one in Greece, another in Croatia and most recently, one in Spain—and while many crew members from season one didn't return, the following year set the stage for Gary King, Colin Macrae and Daisy Kelliher. All three went on to star on Below Deck Sailing Yacht's most recent season, which wrapped in June. 

Peacock
Below Deck Down Under

The latest installment, Below Deck Down Under, hit Peacock in March. Just as the title implies, the show traveled all the way to Australia, where a brand new crew—headed by Captain Jason Chambers and including familiar face Aesha Scott, who previously starred on Below Deck Med—boarded a 150-foot-plus superyacht known as "Thalassa." 

Sven-Erik Arndt/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Coming Soon: Below Deck Adventure

Coming soon to Bravo, Below Deck Adventure will take wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime where they'll experience thrilling adventures and daredevil activities, all against some of the world's most beautiful backdrops. Up first? The glacial fjords of Norway, where season one's charter guests will paraglide, cave rappel and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night.

Trending Stories

1

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael End Engagement After 2 Years

2

Doja Cat Blasts Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting DMs

3

TikToker Ophelia Nichols Shares How Husband Said Goodbye to Late Son

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

