Daisy Edgar-Jones Has the Best Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Song For Where the Crawdads Sing

Watch : Taylor Swift Returns to Acting in New Amsterdam Trailer

Daisy Edgar-Jones is wonderstruck.

The 24-year-old discussed her upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing in a new interview and spoke about "Carolina," Taylor Swift's haunting new original song. It just so happens that the Normal People star is a huge Swiftie, and was over the moon to see the singer created the film's lead track.

Daisy told Elle UK, "If I'd told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I'm in...bonkers."

And the "All Too Well" singer was equally excited to work with Daisy. When Taylor announced the song on Instagram, she credited the likes of Daisy and Reese Witherspoon—who serves as the producer on the film with her company Hello Sunshine—as the reason why she was so eager to be part of the project.