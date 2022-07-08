How Katie Maloney Will Address Tom Schwartz Divorce on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney BREAK UP!

Honesty is always the best policy.

Katie Maloney's divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz is sure to be a hot topic on the upcoming tenth season of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules. As for how Maloney plans to address it onscreen? She revealed on the July 8 episode of her You're Gonna Love Me podcast that she's simply going to tell it like it is.

"I feel like Tom and I, we've always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show," she said. "And it's never easy. I don't look forward to airing it. But I'd rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that."

The two called it quits after 12 years together in March 2022, with Maloney officially filing for divorce a week later. Now, the reality star said she "can't go back to where I was six months ago" when talking about the split, rather she "has to be where I'm at now."