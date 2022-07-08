Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Perform Epic Duet of "Crazy in Love"

Fans are "crazy in love" with Machine Gun Kelly's latest Instagram.
The Good Mourning star, 32, proved that having a natural talent for music runs in the family after showcasing his daughter's rapping skills. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, in which the dynamic duo performed a duet of Beyoncé's iconic song, "Crazy in Love."
In the rocker's short video clip, posted on July 7, Casie rapped a portion of Jay-Z's verse in the 2003 track, while her dad cheered her on and performed alongside her. The father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside and showed off their skills to a couple of women surrounding them. Two women featured in the video also hyped Casie up, dancing and singing to the hit tune.
"parenting," Machine Gun Kelly captioned his post.
The "Bloody Valentine" musician's comments section was flooded with encouraging messages, with one fan writing, "The coolest dad and kid ever."
The "Emo Girl" singer's friends in the music industry also shared heartfelt responses.
"I love it !!!!!!" Monica replied. Rapper Bun B added, "Legends make legends."
This isn't the first time MGK, who shares Casie with his ex Emma Cannon, has shown behind-the-scenes moments with his daughter. Last month, the rocker released the documentary, Life in Pink Hulu, where he gave fans a rare glimpse inside his personal life, including his special bond with Casie.
While MGK has been open and honest about his struggles with addiction, fans got to see how it has affected his relationship with Casie and his fiancé, Megan Fox.
At one point in the documentary, Casie explained that even though her dad "stopped doing drugs, he gets addicted to doing other things to supply that feeling."
"He's addicted to rolling tobacco and addicted to working," she shared. "He's always working."
Last November, MGK told Kelly Clarkson that he values his daughter's point of view, saying on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now. She has her finger on the pulse of what's hot or if I'm doing a song and [if] it's the right one, she'll confirm it."
Kelly was curious to know if Casie has ever been honest about not liking his music.
"Does she also tell you when it's crap?" the host asked, to which he replied, "Oh yeah, for sure."
