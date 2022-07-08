Why Boy Meets World Recast Morgan After 2 Seasons

Being a child star is not all it's chalked up to be.

So the stars of ABC's Boy Meets World didn't blame Lily Nicksay when she decided to step away from the role of Morgan, Cory Matthews' little sister, in season three. "I think there was some issues that had to do with growing up," William "Rusty" Russ, who played family patriarch Alan Matthews, recently said of 1995 departure from the series on the Pod Meets World podcast. "I'm not sure she was very happy at the time and [creator] Michael Jacobs, to his credit, could see that. He decided what was best personally for her was to let her try something else, go somewhere else."

Will Friedle said they could sense Lily just "didn't want to be there," even though the cast agreed she was a good actress.

But Danielle Fishel noted that starring in such a popular series is a big responsibility for a 6-year-old. "We were talking about the pressure," Danielle said. "You really have to want it."