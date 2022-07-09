Who Do You Think Is the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Killer? Vote Here!

Who killed Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell)?
Only three episodes into Only Murders in the Building season two, and several suspects have already arisen in the main mystery trio's—Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short)—latest case. But who seems the most guilty so far?
For starters, there's Mabel's new love interest, Alice (Cara Delevingne). We know whoever killed Bunny wanted her expensive (and rather erotic) painting, so it would make sense that Alice, who works at an art gallery, took interest in it for herself. Could we have a repeat of last season where one of the main trio's lovers is behind it all?
On the other hand, the most recent episode showed viewers just how badly Arconia resident Nina Lin (Christine Ko) wanted to take Bunny's place as the building's new board president. After Bunny refused to step down, could Nina have gone to extreme lengths to secure her position?
Then there's Bunny's lunch waiter from episode three, Ivan (Ariel Shafir), to whom she gave a rather large tip after her meal. Could Ivan have gotten greedy and wanted to take more from Bunny?
Given that the killer is trying very hard to set Mabel, Charles and Oliver up for the crime, perhaps season one villain Jan (Amy Ryan) has returned to exact her revenge, and poor Bunny was a casualty in it.
Or, could the murderer be a character we have yet to see? After all, in episode three, Bunny gets a mysterious phone call from someone inquiring about her painting. Plus, Ivan mentions that Bunny met with a "friend" for lunch the day before her death.
With all that in mind, who do you think is the Only Murders in the Building season two killer? Cast your vote below.