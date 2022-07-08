Get 2 Clinique Chubby Stick Lip Balms for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Moisturized, smooth lips are always a good thing. Whether they're dry from the summer sun or chapped from the winter winds, your pout can never be too hydrated. And if you're looking for moisture along with a dose of color, you need to check out the Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms. They're the perfect hybrid makeup product, combining everything that's great about a lip balm with the best attributes of a lipstick.

The Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms deliver a happy medium level of coverage— they're not quite sheer, not quite opaque. They deliver the ideal everyday look that feels oh-so-comfortable and hydrating on your skin without feeling heavy.

If you want to try this classic product with a devoted following, QVC has a can't miss deal. You can get two for the price of one, at a price point of just $20. Keep one in your bag and one at home or you can gift one to a friend. You don't want to miss out on this unbelievable discount.