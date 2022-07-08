How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Feels About Filming Season 10 With Ex James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules fans may be eager to reunite with their favorite on-screen SURvers, but when it comes to Raquel Leviss, she has mixed feelings heading into the Bravo series' 10th season.
The pageant alum appeared on the July 8 episode of her co-star Scheana Shay's podcast, Scheananigans, admitting that she's "nervous" to start filming VPR's upcoming season—namely, because she'll be forced to interact with her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy.
"It's going to be a different dynamic this time," Raquel said, "and we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."
At least, Scheana noted, Raquel's already had that awkward first run-in with not just James, but James and his new girlfriend (though it was at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where paparazzi were on hand to capture the entire moment).
Regardless, when it comes to filming, Raquel explained that she does have a few reasons to be excited. "I've gotten really close to you and Ariana [Madix], Brock [Davies] and [Tom] Sandoval and even [Tom] Schwartz," Raquel added, "so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."
Raquel revealed she also plans to film her re-entry into the dating world. "That'll be interesting," she said, noting that doing so is part of her overall approach to "embrace myself," which she hasn't always done in the past.
"I feel like I've either painted a picture of what I want somebody to be and then tried to help them become that instead of just being objective and seeing things for what they are," Raquel continued. "Then also being objective with myself and expectations that I have—just a different approach than I've ever had going into filming."
Thankfully, she's had some time to prepare off camera. Raquel revealed back in April that she dipped her toes into the dating pool by grabbing drinks with Vanderpump Rules co-star Peter Madrigal.
She's also been spotted with Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand. On Scheana's podcast, the host revealed that despite dating Nema in the past, she was the one to set him up with Raquel. Nema and Raquel apparently went to a wedding on their first date, but she didn't elaborate on where they stand today, later revealing that she's also been out with Brock's friend, Joey.
Lucky for her, they'll both be at Scheana and Brock's upcoming wedding. As Scheana put it, "James said to me, 'If I can't bring my girlfriend, Raquel can't bring a date to the wedding.' And I was like, 'She doesn't have to. Her dates are already invited guests!'"
Will the wedding be featured on Vanderpump Rules season 10, though? "Stay tuned!" Scheana teased.
