Don’t Know How to Curl Your Hair? This Rotating Curling Iron Does It for You and It’s on Sale

Believe it or not, most of those "effortless" hairstyles actually take a lot of preparation. If you want to emulate red carpet looks or get those perfectly imperfect waves you see on reality TV and Instagram, you just need to shop for the right tools.
If you have watched countless tutorial videos and you just can't seem to get the hang of curling your hair, you need to check out the Beachwaver. The brand's signature product is an automatically rotating curling iron that does all the work for you. All you need to do is click the "Go" button and the curling iron automatically rotates based on the side that you are curling.
If you're intrigued, you're in luck, because there are 70% discounts during the Beachwaver Summer Warehouse Sale. Shop curling irons, wave irons, flat irons, hair dryers, styling products, and accessories before they sell out. Here are some of the best products from the sale.
Beachwaver Summer Warehouse Sale
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose Rotating Curling Iron
This 1-inch curling iron is just what you need to give your hair the perfect wave. This iron automatically rotates in both directions at the push of a button and it heats up to 410 degrees.
A fan of the iron raved, "I ordered the rose gold 1in Beachwaver and it is absolutely amazing!!!. I am the worst with curling my hair and it made it so easy. The tutorials on the Beachwaver Instagram page has helped me out so much! It really is so easy to use and the self rotating feature makes it so easy to curl your hair. I have very thick hair and was worried it wouldn't be able to create and retain a nice curl. I couldn't have been more wrong... Even the next day I still have a more wavy look that still looks nice. I've only had it for two weeks and each time I use it, I get a ton of compliments. The Beachwaver is worth every penny!"
Beachwaver 3B Waver Midnight Rose
Here's another tool to create an effortless style. Just clamp, hold, and release. No need to brush out your hair or fuss with it like you might after using a conventional curling iron.
A shopper said, "The best curling iron of all times! I wish I could give this 10 star rating. Perfect for all types of hairs and even hair extensions. Super easy to use and won't damage your hair . You will have your curls within 10 minutes and the best part is that there's no need to go to hair salon. recommended it."
Beachwaver Coast Pro Midnight Rose Flat Iron
Beachwaver comes through for the straight here too. This flat iron heats up quickly, it's incredibly easy to use, and you will love how your hair looks when you're done styling.
A shopper said, "The first time I used this product, I was amazed how quickly the flatiron heated to the selected temperature. I loved how effortlessly my hair was transformed to my desired style. The ceramic plates keep my hair smooth and perfectly shaped. When finished, the iron cooled down, rapidly. I bought this particular flatiron to take on a trip to London. I was drawn to the dual voltage feature."
Beachwaver S1.25 Dual Voltage White Rotating Curling Iron
If you prefer a curling iron with a clamp, this one is amazing and it works great for long hair thanks to its 1.25-inch barrel.
A shopper shared, "This is my second beachwaver and I'm obsessed! I love how fast I can curl my hair and the volume I get from the curls. You will not be disappointed!"
Beachwaver BRB Purple Shampoo & Conditioner
Maintain your blonde and avoid brassy color with this shampoo and conditioner set. This is just what you need to make the most of your blonde hair, highlights, and ombre styles. Plus, it's an Allure Best of Beauty winner.
An ecstatic customer raved, "I tried this because I got such a good deal on it and I love this company. But wow! I have never had such success with a shampoo and conditioner. After my FIRST use I was truly impressed. It smells heavenly - like berries. It brightened my hair more than any other purple shampoo I've used. It made my hair so silky and soft and light. It even helped my hair dry so straight - it looked like I had straightened it. If i could give 6 stars I would. PLUS- I love what's NOT in the product. My hair has never been happier!"
Beachwaver Second Chance Dry Shampoo
On the second or third day after curling your hair, extend your style and absorb excess oil with this dry shampoo. The rice formula adds volume, restores fullness, and absorbs oils, according to the brand.
A shopper raved, "I have a hard time finding dry shampoos that work for me, ya know? Soak up oils, look clean, smell good and let me tell you, this one does it all!!! I'm obsessed!!"
Beachwaver Great Barrier Heat Protectant Hair Spray + Second Chance Dry Shampoo Bundle
This is the styling duo that you need to get the most out of your hair. The Great Barrier Hair Spray is also a heat protectant. It diminishes frizz and it provides a flexible hold. Then, you can use the Second Chance Dry Shampoo two or three days after curling your hair to extend your style and refresh the look.
A shopper insisted, "There is a reason these can't stay in stock, THEY WORK! Loved getting this bundle, it's the perfect combo for a beachwaver babe! The heat protectant keeps my locks protected from the heat and my curls staying strong. The dry shampoo is great when you need a quick little pick me up after a few days! Also, they smell so good! You won't be disappointed with this duo."
Beachwaver Charcoal Shampoo Bar
Ditch the plastic and opt for this charcoal shampoo bar, which exfoliates, cleanses, and refreshes the scalp, leaving your strands silky soft, according to the brand.
A shopper urged, "Give it a try! I was a little apprehensive at first when I saw the words shampoo not coming out of a bottle. However, this has become my go to shampoo especially when my hair is on the oilier or dandruff side!"
Another raved, "My new obsession! It took me forever to get around to trying the charcoal shampoo bar but I'm obsessed with it!! My scalp and roots feel SUPER CLEAN and the rest of my hair is so soft! I can't wait to keep using it!!"
