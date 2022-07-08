Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Utility Sport Collection Raises the Bar for Off-Duty Style

Get a head-to-toe sporty look Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS drop.

E-comm: Kim kardashian SKIMS Utility SportGetty Images

Just because you want to feel comfortable, it doesn't mean that you can't look amazing, or even glamorous. Kim Kardashian has mastered chic, off-duty style, whether she's wearing cozy sweats at home or joggers with heels when she's on the go. You can sport that same aesthetic by rocking pieces from SKIMS, the reality TV star's clothing brand.

The latest drop from SKIMS is the Utility Sport Collection with sleek sporty pieces inspired by Kim's wardrobe. Comfort meets coolness with these track jackets, track pants, tank tops, shorts, and bodysuits. Every piece is available in three colors— stone, gun metal, and onyx. Whether you're athletic or you just like the aesthetic, you need these looks in your outfit rotation.

Shop the SKIMS Utility Sport Collection on July 8, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Metallic Collection is Here and It's Glamorous

SKIMS Utility Sport Collection

SKIMS Utility Sport Zip Up Jacket, Scoop Tank, and Sport Short

Bring a glossy aesthetic to your wardrobe with this shiny track jacket. It has a an adjustable hood and side pockets. Pair that jacket with the Scoop Tank, which is made from breathable, buttery soft fabric that will keep you cool and comfortable even when you work up a sweat. Complete the look with these lightweight shorts that are cool and comfortable. The brand recommends that you size up for the best fit with the shorts.

$72
Jacket
$32
Tank
$58
Short

SKIMS Utility Sport Scoop Tank and Sport Track Pant

The Utility Sport Scoop Tank is one of those tops you can wear on its own or as an essential layering piece throughout the year, whether you are dressing up or dressing down. Wear those with track pants, which are super breathable and sporty. If you want a baggier fit, size up.

$32
Tank
$78
Pants

SKIMS Utility Sport Scoop Neck Bodysuit

And, of course it wouldn't be a SKIMS collection without another bodysuit to add to your wardrobe. This one is a summer necessity with a cut-out at the back and the perfect amount of stretch. 

$68
SKIMS

If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian shared the must-haves she keeps in her bag.

