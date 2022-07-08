Bachelorette Host Jesse Palmer Teases "Rules Are Gonna Get Broken" This Season

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

Two Bachelorettes means twice the fun…and twice the drama.

Host Jesse Palmer spilled all The Bachelorette tea exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop on July 7, teasing what fans can expect to see from stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, and the men trying to win their hearts.

"It's the first time this has ever happened, having two Bachelorettes the entire season," said Palmer. "So, I think a lot of rules are gonna get broken."

Fans were introduced to Gabby and Rachel on the recent 26th season of The Bachelor. The women made it to Bachelor Clayton Echard's final two following his season-long frontrunner, Susie Evans', Fantasy Suites departure. In a shocking turn of events, he dumped both women after introducing them to his family, choosing instead to try and win Susie back (which he later did).

"There aren't two more deserving people than Rachel and Gabby to have this opportunity to find love," Palmer said of this season's leading ladies. But that doesn't mean finding love won't come with its own set of challenges, as the ladies will be faced with the largest group of men in Bachelorette history.